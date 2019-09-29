Thelma S. Oliver COLUMBIA Thelma S. Oliver, 85, of Columbia, died Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Gloucester, VA, she was a daughter of the late Frank William Smith and Lillian Mae Smith. Mrs. Oliver, an avid gardener, was known for the prettiest yard in town who never had to give out her address as those visiting could tell it was her home by the well-manicured yard. She also loved to cook and bake, especially cakes for church functions. Mrs. Oliver was a member of Petersen Presbyterian Church, where she loved attending and never missed a Sunday. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Harriman (Stephen); grandchildren, Douglas Bryce Oliver, Rachel Oliver, Larry Dean Crutchlow (Ashley), and Jason Brock Crutchlow (Alicia); 11 great grandchildren and a brother, Francis Smith; daughter-in-law, Jane Oliver and son-in-law, Larry Crutchlow. In addition to her parents and husband, William Earl Oliver, Jr., she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Franklin Oliver; brothers and sisters; William Bernard Smith, Maggie Louise Smith, Hazel Blanche Smith Jenkins, James "Buck" Marion Smith, Doris Linelle Smith Clark, Shirley Mae Smith, Alfred Ernest Smith, Rosa Marie Smith Lollis, Lois Jeannette Smith Kolb, Benjamin Franklin Smith, and Lucy Lee Smith Ruckman. The service for Mrs. Oliver will be held at 2 o'clock on Sunday, October 6th at Petersen Presbyterian Church, 8131 Brookfield Road, Columbia with Rev. Patricia Sargent and Rev. Jim Blackwelder officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 29, 2019