Thelma Parker

Thelma R. Parker (Doris) SUMMERVILLE - Thelma R. Parker (Doris), the wife of late, John Ervin Parker, 95, of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2020. Mrs. Parker was born on August 10, 1924 in Bishopville, SC to the late Henry and Mary Radcliffe of Lee County, SC. She was a devoted and giving woman who retired from Civil Service in 1973. She was a longtime member North Charleston United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, John E. Parker III (Kay) of Bonneau, SC, daughter, Marilyn Willard (Ron) of Ladson, SC, 7 grandchildren (one preceded her in death), 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and 6 nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11AM at Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, SC. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines while attending the services and please wear a face mask. A private interment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery.



