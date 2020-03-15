Thelma Trawick LEXINGTON - Thelma Jacqueline Trawick, 93, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Columbia on August 31, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Laura Lankford Alexander and the widow of the late Archie Trawick, Sr. The funeral service for Mrs. Trawick will be held at 2pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Woodridge Memorial Park, with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends in the chapel an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020