Thelma Jean Murray Washington COLUMBIA - Mrs. Thelma Jean Murray Washington was born September 18, 1942, in Lincolnton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Fred and Surleaner Murray. She departed this life on Monday, August 3, 2020. Thelma married the love of her life the late James Albert Washington on August 23, 1961. Thelma was educated in the public schools of Richland County, SC, and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1961. She began her career as an Administrative Assistant at the Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital and retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. Thelma was baptized at an early age and joined Francis Burns United Methodist Church. Thelma leaves to cherish her memories her three children, James Albert Washington, Jr., Vincent Maurice Washington, and Phyllis Jean Washington Burge; grandchildren: Tramaine A. Billie, Joshua M. Washington, Octavia A. Washington, Zariya N. Washington, J. Ar'mon Washington, Zymir Sumter, and Phillip A. K. Washington; two great-granddaughters: Trinity Billie and Jy'asiah Mack; two sisters: Willie Lakin and Edith (Donald) Johnson; three brothers: Theodore Murray, Bernace Murray, and Bobby Murray; two sisters-in-law. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten by her family, loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and caring friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Thelma Jean Murray Washington will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
