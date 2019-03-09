Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theo Chapman. View Sign



Theo John Chapman LEESVILLE - Theo John Chapman, 83, better known as "TJ" or "Sonny" to those who loved him most, left to go fishing in the Big Pond on March 8, 2019. He survives his wife of 61 years, Virginia Kitchens Chapman; his daughter, Debra Mitchell (Tim Mitchell); his son, John Chapman (special friend, Chrissie Miller); his daughter, Rhonda Owens (Kenneth McDaniel); his grandchildren, Christina Cody (Brian Cody), Jessica Spell (David Spell), and John M. Chapman (partner, Jack Fagan); nieces and nephews; and his great-grandchildren and favorites: CJ and Bryce Cody and Kaitlin and Kaylee Spell. Born June 28, 1935, TJ is the son of the late Herman S. Chapman, Sr. and Mary Frances Steele Chapman. He was predeceased by his brother, Herman S. Chapman, Jr. Sonny served in the US Army Reserves and retired from TRW in Union, South Carolina. He is a lifelong Lutheran and currently a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. Sonny's happiest moments were spending time with family on the water, in the woods, or in the kitchen. His lessons, techniques, and "honey hole" locations will live on in those he taught. Lewis Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held March 11, 2019, at 1:30pm, followed by graveside services and receiving friends at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 255 St. Marks Rd, Leesville SC 29070. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church (3178 Denny Hwy. Prosperity, SC 29127) or C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation ( castforkids.org ). Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

