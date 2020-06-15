Theodore (Ted) George Contos COLUMBIA - THEODORE (Ted) George Contos, 64, of Columbia, lost a difficult battle with cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020, and passed away at home. Born in Piraeus, Greece on December 16, 1955, he was the son of the late George Theodore Contos and Mary Caras Contos. At the young age of 11, Ted's family immigrated to the United States and lived in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Marcia McVay Contos; son, Dr. George Theodore Contos of Royal Oak, MI; daughter, Mariana B. Contos of Columbia, SC; and sister Cathy Poulos (Gus) of Chester SC. Family was the most important thing in Ted's life, and he always let us know it. He adored his sister's family, his wife's family, his nieces and nephews, his Uncle Jimmy Caras, his cousins, and his godchildren & koumbari. Ted was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and he treasured his church family as well as keeping in touch with his Greek culture and traditions. He loved Greek food, music, and dancing! He was also very fond of Greek sayings which he shared frequently. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed trying food from other countries. He was always smiling, never met a stranger, had the gift of gab and always made us laugh. Ted had a lifelong career in the insurance industry and owned Walker, Hunter & Associates handling workers compensation insurance - it was in this field that he made many of his closest relationships. Services for Ted Contos will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter St, Columbia, SC 29201. A graveside burial will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29212. Rev. Father Michael A. Platanis and Rev. Father Chrysostom J. Mitchell will officiate. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter St, Columbia SC 29201. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 15, 2020.