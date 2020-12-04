Theodore Ronald HatcherMay 21, 1937 - December 2, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Theodore Ronald Hatcher, 83, of Columbia, died December 2, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hatcher was born May 21, 1937, in Rhodell, WV, to Alda and Paris Hatcher.He attended Stoco High School in Coal City, WV. He worked for General Motors in Cleveland, OH for 15 years and then moved to SC where he worked for SCE&G for 28 years.Mr. Hatcher married Ramona (Farrar) Hatcher, the love of his life, in 1957 and they enjoyed 63 happy years together. He enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and collecting and repairing antique clocks. Most of all, he loved his family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Ronnetta Griffin, son-in-law Tom, grandsons Thomas and Ted, all of Greenville; and sister Betty Solari of WV.He was preceded by his parents and three sisters, Juanita Peace, Marion Meadows and Peggy Vacula, and brother, Paris Hatcher.The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Minter, Dr. Michael Foster, Dr. Eric Horst, Dr. Frederick Smith, and Phillip and Gwen at SC Oncology for many years of compassionate medical care.Arrangements are with Thompson Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service.