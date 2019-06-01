Theodore R. Greene, Jr. QUINBY - Theodore R. Greene, Jr, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mr. Greene was born a son of the late Ophelia Nichols Greene and Theodore Roosevelt Greene. He was a retired Principal of Mullins High School and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Idella H. Greene; son, Theodore R (Vernisha) Greene; grandchildren, Narvella Nyah Greene and Isabella Morgan Greene; brother, Reginald Greene; sister-in-law's, Shirley Lanier, Gwendolyn(Barry) Oliver; brother-in-law, Marvin (Datiya) Hamlin; god-son, Calvin Jermaine Emanuel PhD; grand god-daughter, Jeuele Jordan and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville, South Carolina. Directed by Bowman's Funeral Home of Timmonsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to makeyourmarkfound.org or to Make your Mark Foundation, PO Box 150, Marion, SC 29571.
Published in The State on June 1, 2019