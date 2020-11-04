Theresa Elizabeth "Beth" Frick
July 17, 1956 - November 1, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Theresa Elizabeth "Beth" Frick, 64, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born and raised in Columbia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Vernelle Shumpert Frick and Amos Albert Frick.
Survivors include her loving sister, Pamela Frick Whitlock and brother-in-law, Kyle Tyson Whitlock; loving aunt and uncle, Merlee and Charles Shumpert, Sr., of Florence; cousins, Charles Austin Shumpert, Sr. (Karen), and their children, Stokes Shumpert (Mary Amanda), Austin Shumpert, Susan Snipes (Bruce), and their children, Jacklyn and Simms Cannon, Ann Frick Wiles, Debbie Wiles Tilley, Jo Ann Wiles Liner, and David Frick; as well as numerous friends and relatives.
Beth graduated from Eau Claire High School and attended Midlands Technical College. She loved music, especially the Beatles, as well as church hymns. She consistently sang "This is the Day that the Lord has made" and "Kumbaya". Beth was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Columbia. She worked briefly as a check processor at a local bank. Her hobbies included supporting the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team and the Atlanta Braves Baseball team. Beth also loved and cherished animals.
The family would like to thank the staff at CM Tucker Nursing Care Center, where they affectionately called her, "Sister Frick", the physicians and care teams at Prisma Health, as well as the Prisma Health Hospice nurses for lovingly taking care of our beloved family member.
The graveside service for Ms. Frick will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, November 5th, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, with Pastor Jackie Utley officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
For those unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral service will be available by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
Donations may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 827 Wildwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29203, or a charity of your choice
.
