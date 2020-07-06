Theresa "Terry" Louise Johnson Stokes COLUMBIA - Memorial Service for Theresa "Terry" Louise Johnson Stokes, 73, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Columbarium of Chapin United Methodist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Mrs. Stokes passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late O.B. and Mary Louise Gayden Johnson. Mrs. Stokes was a member of Chapin UMC. She retired as Awards and Recognition Coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Surviving are her husband, Danny; sons, Gene Stokes (Jan), Michael Edward Stokes (Alisa); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Dearing; grandchildren, McKenzie, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Lindsay and Madison Stokes. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Roussin. Mrs. Stokes was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Lee Johnson Stokes. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Chapin UMC Building Fund, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. The family extends a sincere thank you to the staff of At Home Senior Care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com