Thomas Farrell, Sr. COLUMBIA - Thomas Allan Farrell, Sr. 79 years old went peacefully to be with our Lord surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Tom was born in Charleston, SC to Joseph A. and Vivian E. Farrell. He is survived by his wife, Helen E. Farrell, 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of South Carolina Cremation Society. You can view his full obituary at www.southcarolinacremation.com