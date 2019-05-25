Thomas Alva Holladay SUMTER - Thomas Alva Holladay, 94, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Covenant Place. Born in Manning, he was a son of the late Alva Manly Holladay and Marie Timms Holladay. Mr. Holladay was a retired civil service employee at Shaw Air Force Base. Surviving are cousins, Annie Bagnal Sills (Jimmy) of Manning, Mary Bagnal Lee (Elvie) of Andrews, and Rosa Lee Cooper (Dan) of Georgetown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph James officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Wednesday, one hour prior to the service, at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at 2597 Flinn Road, Manning, SC. Burial will be at 1 P.M. Thursday in the Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Greenville, SC. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on May 25, 2019