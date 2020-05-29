Thomas Arthur O';Neal Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Arthur O'Neal, Jr. BLENHEIM - Thomas Arthur O'Neal, Jr., of Blenheim, South Carolina, died at his home on May 27, 2020. Born in Blenheim on June 4, 1925, he was a son of the late Thomas Arthur and Sadie Whittington O'Neal. He attended the University of South Carolina and began farming in 1943. He was later joined by his brother Charles A. O'Neal, and together they farmed as The O'Neal Brothers for over sixty years, along with their sons. He was on the Board of Directors as a commissioner with the Marlboro County Soil and Water Conservation District for over forty years. He was a lifelong member of Brownsville Baptist Church. Mr. Tommy, as he was affectionately known, was respected by all who knew him for his integrity, character, and Christian faith. He had a true passion for poetry, music, genealogy, but most of all farming. He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; wife, Annie Chaworth Hayes O'Neal; daughter, Melanie O'Neal Cavenaugh; son, Thomas Arthur O'Neal, III; and brother James Samuel O'Neal. He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Bill Boney); daughter-in-law Robin O'Neal; brother Charles A. O'Neal; grandchildren Matthew Cavenaugh (Elizabeth), Kathryn Knauer (Andrew), Rachel Smith (Brandon), Caroline Woodard (Stuart), Thomas Arthur O'Neal IV (Joy), Robert Luke O'Neal (Sabrina), Samuel Brock O'Neal; and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Brownsville Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Foundation, Heart and Vascular Center 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston SC, 29425 or a charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved