Thomas Ashley Limehouse, III MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Thomas Ashley Limehouse, III, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was born at 5:50 p.m. on March 24, 2020, and passed away after spending over an hour in the loving arms of his parents, Thomas and Emily Limehouse. In addition to his parents and proud big sister, Louise, Ashley is survived by a devoted family, including his grandparents, Tom Limehouse, of Summerville; Lisa Duffy (Charles), of Mount Pleasant; and Jack and Evie Evans, of Mount Pleasant; great-grandparents, Willie Mae Limehouse, of Summerville; Wilbur Ivey, of Hemingway; and Johnny Evans, of Kingstree; and uncles and aunts, Drew and Kelly Evans (and son, Owen), of Charleston, and Forrest and Anna Evans, of Mount Pleasant. Ashley was preceded in death by great-grandparents T.C. Limehouse, of Summerville; Barbara Ivey, of Hemingway; Ellen Evans, of Kingstree; and Jesse and Gwendolyn Boswell, of Saluda. Due to current circumstances, the family will hold a private burial service and will schedule a memorial service at a later date, with arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Children's Hospital Fund (59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425, musckids.org); Carrying To Term, Inc. (3300 Bee Cave Road, Suite 650-117, Austin, TX 78746, carryingtoterm.org); and String of Pearls, Inc. (P.O. Box 630454, Littleton, CO 80163, stringofpearlsonline.org). Ashley's parents wish to express their gratitude and sincere appreciation to family and friends for their outpouring of prayers and support and to the doctors, nurses, and staff at MUSC Children's and Women's Health and the Johns Hopkins Center for Fetal Therapy for their professional and compassionate care. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020