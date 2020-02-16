Thomas Russell "Rusty" Blackston CARLISLE - Thomas Russell "Rusty" Blackston, 55, husband of Shannon Arnold Blackston, West End Rd., Carlisle, SC passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be 2 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spann United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ward, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Mr. Blackston was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of George Thomas and Alice Shealy Blackston. He was an E & I Technician with Dominion Energy. Survivors include his wife; three children, Russ, Tara, and Clay Herring; one sister, Janet Blackston; three stepchildren, Heather Westmoreland, Amanda Chapman, Christopher Rankin; and ten grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The . Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020