Thomas Lawton Buckner, Sr. LEXINGTON - Thomas Lawton Buckner, Sr., 78, of Lexington, passed away July 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 atWoodridge Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 138 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington, SC 29072. Pastor Don Burnette, Jr. will officiate. Burial following with US Army honors: Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Buckner family. Thomas Buckner was born on February 28, 1942in Rock Hill, SC to the late David Graham Buckner and Anna Lucille Willingham Buckner. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Furman University, and earned a Master's degree from the University of South Carolina. Thomas was commissioned as an Officer in the US Army, where he proudly served his country. Thomas is survived by his son Thomas L. Buckner, Jr. of Lexington, grandchildren; Trey, Brooke and Jacqueline Buckner; two brothers, H. Eugene Buckner (Daniela) and Clyde E. Prevette, Jr. In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by a brother, David Graham Buckner, and a sister, Phoebe McNeil. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com