Thomas Carlisle Laird COLUMBIA - Thomas Carlisle Laird, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Pelion, SC on July 1, 1925, he was a son of the late Belton Laird and Ada Tindal Laird. Carlisle spent more than 40 years as a weaver with Springs Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Laverne Long Laird; brothers, James, Coel, and Bobby Laird; sister, Mary Ellen Smith; and two great grandchildren. Carlisle is survived by his four sons, Tony, Troy (Wanda), Ron (Carla), and Greg Laird; sister, AnnaLee Tindal; as well as five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
