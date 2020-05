Thomas Carlisle Laird COLUMBIA - Thomas Carlisle Laird, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Pelion, SC on July 1, 1925, he was a son of the late Belton Laird and Ada Tindal Laird. Carlisle spent more than 40 years as a weaver with Springs Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Laverne Long Laird; brothers, James, Coel, and Bobby Laird; sister, Mary Ellen Smith; and two great grandchildren. Carlisle is survived by his four sons, Tony, Troy (Wanda), Ron (Carla), and Greg Laird; sister, AnnaLee Tindal; as well as five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com