Thomas Caughman Boozer LEXINGTON Graveside services for Tom Boozer will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. David Lutheran Church, West Columbia, SC. A private service is being held prior to the graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 1st, at Tom's Den, 5062 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. (Please respect social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged inside Tom's Den.) Tom Boozer was born September 20, 1939, in Lexington, SC, and passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Zela and John G. Boozer, Jr. Tom was educated in Lexington School District One, graduating from Lexington High School in 1957. When describing his college career, he would say, "I'm so smart I attended three colleges in one year including Clemson, where I went to play football." But when classes started, Tom decided it was time to come home to his two real passions farming and his beloved, Glenda Pearl. He was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church where he served on various committees and councils. He chaired the Building Committee when the new sanctuary was built in 1993. In 1979, he opened The Farmer's Supply Center in Lexington, which served his farming community until 1996. However, he continued serving by spreading lime for various farming operations based in and around Lexington. He was also well known for hosting community suppers, especially his Thursday Night Men's Suppers at Tom's Den. Whether it was shrimping on the coast, piddling in his garden, or making pimento cheese and peanut brittle for family and friends, Tom was one who worked hard and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenda "Pearl" Prince Boozer; children, Brenda Boozer Nichols (Hugh), Benjamin Caughman Boozer; granddaughters, Morgan and Mallory; grandsons, Patrick, Jason and Jody; four great-grandchildren, numerous cousins and his special Aunt "Lib" Caughman. He was predeceased by his son, Barry Morgan Boozer and his brother, John Morgan Boozer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following: SCDNR "Take One Make One" Program in memory of Spc. Thomas Caughman, P.O. Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202, or Lexington Co. School District One Educational Foundation designated to the Noah Kneece/Pelion Young Farmer Scholarship, P.O. Box 1869, Lexington, SC 29071 or St. James Lutheran Church, 1358 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jul. 1, 2020.
