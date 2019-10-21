Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Coker. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lemuel "Jack" Coker COLUMBIA - Mr. Thomas Lemuel "Jack" Coker, 86, of Columbia, died Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born August 19, 1933 in Greenville County, SC, he was a son of the late Rufus Albert Coker and Myrtle Crisp Coker. A member of the 1950 graduating class of Ellen Woodside High School, Jack continued his education at Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. He proudly served as a member of the US Air Force, and following his military service, he joined the Overnite Transportation Company in 1957, and he remained in its employment until his retirement in 1996. During the course of his career as a driver, Jack travelled more than 4.6 million miles and was named Trucker of the Year for South Carolina in 1984. He was a Mason and Past Master of Acacia Lodge #94, Eastern Star #59, 33rd Degree Scottish Rite, and the York Rite. Jack gave freely of his time and assisted the DeMolay group in Columbia for 20 years and was their Assistant Executive Officer for South Carolina. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors for the Scottish Rite Foundation and was Director of a Shrine Unit for five years. Jack was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church. Jack is survived by his wife, Carol Myree Bannister Coker of Columbia; son, Michael T. Coker (Sharon) of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren, Samantha Collins (Kenny), of Shelby, NC, Thomas Coker and Benjamin Coker, both of Savannah, GA; and a great-grandson, Grayson. A funeral service for Mr. Coker will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, October 26th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church with Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at 3 o'clock, at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, SC. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening beginning at 6 o'clock with Masonic Rites to follow at 7:30 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at

