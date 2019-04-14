Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Cooper. View Sign

Thomas Glenn Cooper COLUMBIA Dr. Thomas Glenn Cooper, 87, of Columbia, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Columbia, SC to the late Ralph Edwin Cooper, Sr., and Beaufort Humphries Cooper. Dr. Cooper graduated from Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He spent his psychiatry residency at Dorothea Dix State Hospital in North Carolina. Dr. Cooper worked for the State at Crafts-Farrow State Hospital for 30 years. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice Parnell Cooper; sons, Darryl Cooper and Scott Cooper (Amy); daughter, Susan Cooper Puett (Steve); and two granddaughters, Julianna Puett and Emily Puett. In addition to his parents, Dr. Cooper is preceded in death by his son, Mark Cooper; and a brother, Ralph Cooper, Jr. The graveside service for Dr. Cooper will be held 11 o'clock, Monday, April 15th, at Fairlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery, with The Rev. Scott Bratton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Fairlawn United Methodist Church, 9203 Wilson Blvd, Columbia, SC 29203; or to PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC, 29170; or to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at

