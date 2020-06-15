Thomas Culbertson Jr.
Thomas Roy Culbertson Jr. COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Thomas Roy Culbertson, Jr., 84, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Park in Greenwood, SC. Mr. Culbertson died Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Thomas Roy Culbertson, Sr. and Helen Monroe Culbertson Reynolds. He was a retired salesman for 3M and was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are his sons, Thomas Gregory Culbertson (Pam) of Newberry, SC and Timothy Smith Culbertson (Amanda) of Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Joshua Ruff (Whitney), Tommy Burch, John Thomas Culbertson, and Anthony Smith Culbertson; great-grandson, Lincoln J. Ruff; and sisters-in-law, Betty Jean Franklin and Stephanie Smith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gail Smith Culbertson. Memorials may be made to Friendship Sunday School Class, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com .

Published in The State on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
