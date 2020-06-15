Thomas Roy Culbertson Jr. COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Thomas Roy Culbertson, Jr., 84, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Park in Greenwood, SC. Mr. Culbertson died Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Thomas Roy Culbertson, Sr. and Helen Monroe Culbertson Reynolds. He was a retired salesman for 3M and was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are his sons, Thomas Gregory Culbertson (Pam) of Newberry, SC and Timothy Smith Culbertson (Amanda) of Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Joshua Ruff (Whitney), Tommy Burch, John Thomas Culbertson, and Anthony Smith Culbertson; great-grandson, Lincoln J. Ruff; and sisters-in-law, Betty Jean Franklin and Stephanie Smith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gail Smith Culbertson. Memorials may be made to Friendship Sunday School Class, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 15, 2020.