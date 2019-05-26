Thomas DeCarpio

Service Information
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC
29071
(803)-356-4411
Obituary
Thomas Joseph DeCarpio SWANSEA - Graveside services for Thomas Joseph DeCarpio, 98, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 at Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, will be assisting the family. Mr. DeCarpio passed away May 23, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Raveri and Angela DeCarpio. Mr. DeCarpio is survived by his son, Thomas P. DeCarpio (Joella) of West Columbia, Son-in-Law, Timothy C. Ray of Barnwell, S.C.; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Marie Hauser DeCarpio, a daughter Sandra Ray, a brother, Phillip, a sister, Mary Mangone and two nephews, Phillip and Lee DeCarpio. Barr-Price.com (803 356-4411)
Published in The State on May 26, 2019
