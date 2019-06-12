Thomas Dewey Cogdill CAYCE A memorial service for Thomas Dewey Cogdill, 72, of Cayce, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Thomas Dewey Cogdill was born January 28, 1947 and passed away June 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Ernest and Arletha Cogdill. He served in the U.S. Navy, and then retired from the University of South Carolina post office. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, cats and guns. Thomas was predeceased by his loving wife, Lillie Cogdill. He is survived by four sons, Charles Allen Cogdill (Sarah), Eddie (Helen), Gary (Wendy) and Glenn Schilling (Theresa) and eight grandchildren, Thomas, Patricia, Leia Cogdill, Mary, Emily, Sidney, Max, Lillie Anna and Amber Schilling. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 12, 2019