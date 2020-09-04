Thomas Edward Rogers, Junior FLORENCE, SC Thomas Edward Rogers, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A private, family service will be at St. John's Episcopal Church. Mr. Rogers was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Rogers, Sr., of Florence. He was born on April 5, 1932. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Catharine Copp Rogers, and his two children, Millice Rogers Ellerbe (Mason) of Charlotte, NC, and The Honorable Thomas Edward Rogers III (Mary Courtney), of Florence; five grandchildren, Mason Ellerbe, Jr. (Mariel), Catharine Ellerbe Knight (Seth), Fitz Ellerbe (Ann Lawrence), Thomas Rogers IV, and Powers Rogers, and one great-granddaughter, Eva Ellerbe. Tommy graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1950, where he was co-captain and quarterback of the football team and elected "class lawyer." He did his undergraduate studies at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1950 - 1954, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1960. Tommy served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He was appointed Florence County Magistrate from 1963-1973. Tommy began his long career of practicing law in 1960 as an associate with Hubert Yarborough and Jack Nettles, and later in partnership with Tam McBratney, Rene' Josey, and his son, Tom, and later McGowan Rogers. Tommy served as President of the Florence County Bar Association, was a permanent member of the United States Fourth Circuit Judicial conference, and was the recipient of the Ralph King Anderson Award in 2005. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of the Florence Little Theater (past President); South Carolina Insurance Commission (chairman 1984-1986); Housing Authority of Florence, SC (past chairman); Board of Directors Investors' Savings Bank; Board of Directors First Federal Savings and Loan; Board of Directors Mercy Medical Clinic; past delegate, Episcopal Diocesan Convention; past Vestry member, Junior and Senior Warden of St. John's Episcopal Church; past Board of Directors and past President of Florence Country Club; Advisory Board, University of South Carolina School of Law. In addition to Tommy's many accomplishments, he loved most spending time with his family; loving and spoiling his canine companions; spending time at the beach with Katy; attending Gamecock football games; and fulfilling his lifelong passion for the game of tennis on the courts as often as he possibly could. Tommy's gentle temperament, kindness and generous heart will be missed every day. The family would like to extend a special heart-felt thank you to the devoted staff and care givers at The Manor and the McLeod Hospice staff, who provided loving support and guidance to him and his family during his last months of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church, 252 S. Dargan Street, Florence, SC, 29506.



