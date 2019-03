Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Freeland Jr.. View Sign

Thomas M. Freeland, Jr. LEXINGTON Thomas Freeland Jr was born in Graceville, FL in 1948. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Lockhart, FL. From that point on he would say "I am just a little boy from Lockhard, FL". He joined the Navy at 17. He spent 29 months on the USS Shangri-La where he was a ship fitter. In 1968 he landed in Saigon and reported onboard the USS Tutillia which was stationed in the Republic of South Vietnam. His 9 months in-country was served working on river water patrol boats as part of The Brown Water Navy. While serving on the USS Shangri-La he became one of the original 13 members of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club. When his tour in Vietnam was over he went home and started the Lockhart chapter of the Warlocks. It became known as The Mother Chapter. Over 50+ years later the Warlocks MC has become international and is known the world over. During his life Grub owned and rode over 30 Harley Davidson's. His love for Harley's which he called Davidsons never ended. He was also known to call them "The Big Iron". He was often heard saying, "Let's put the Big Iron in the wind." He is survived by his wife, Cindy Freeland; a son Thomas Morton Freeland III (Trey) and a grandson. His sister Fran (David) Strawn and brother Mike (Cathy) Freeland and numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly he will always be survived by his huge Warlock family. He is predeceased by his father Tom, mother Jimmie and sister Beth. Grub now rides with his Warlock Brothers in the final chapter. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 23rd 2019 from 10:00 am to noon at Thompson Funeral Home at Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington with ride to follow to graveside services at Plum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Plum Branch, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Thomas M. Freeland, Jr. LEXINGTON Thomas Freeland Jr was born in Graceville, FL in 1948. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Lockhart, FL. From that point on he would say "I am just a little boy from Lockhard, FL". He joined the Navy at 17. He spent 29 months on the USS Shangri-La where he was a ship fitter. In 1968 he landed in Saigon and reported onboard the USS Tutillia which was stationed in the Republic of South Vietnam. His 9 months in-country was served working on river water patrol boats as part of The Brown Water Navy. While serving on the USS Shangri-La he became one of the original 13 members of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club. When his tour in Vietnam was over he went home and started the Lockhart chapter of the Warlocks. It became known as The Mother Chapter. Over 50+ years later the Warlocks MC has become international and is known the world over. During his life Grub owned and rode over 30 Harley Davidson's. His love for Harley's which he called Davidsons never ended. He was also known to call them "The Big Iron". He was often heard saying, "Let's put the Big Iron in the wind." He is survived by his wife, Cindy Freeland; a son Thomas Morton Freeland III (Trey) and a grandson. His sister Fran (David) Strawn and brother Mike (Cathy) Freeland and numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly he will always be survived by his huge Warlock family. He is predeceased by his father Tom, mother Jimmie and sister Beth. Grub now rides with his Warlock Brothers in the final chapter. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 23rd 2019 from 10:00 am to noon at Thompson Funeral Home at Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington with ride to follow to graveside services at Plum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Plum Branch, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com and to view full obituary. Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close