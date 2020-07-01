Thomas H. "Tommy" Johnson
Thomas H. "Tommy" Johnson COLUMBIA - Thomas H. "Tommy" Johnson died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at home from Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Tommy was born in Woodruff, SC on Friday, August 4, 1939, to parents Howard (Bee) S. Johnson and Caroleen Littlefield Johnson. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS in Business Administration. He was a member of the Army National Guard and retired as 1st SGT after 32 years of service. He married Marty Rentz Johnson in May 1973. He is survived by his daughter, Stephenie Johnson. He had two daughters from a previous marriage, Kim Johnson Pierce (deceased) and Jackie. He is survived by: Jackie Johnson Hayes (Brian) and her children, Robbie and Courtney; by Kim's daughter, Brandi Atkinson (Miles) and their son, Aiden; by Kim's daughter, Heather McKee (John David); father-in-law, George Irby Rentz (Mary Ann Ward Robinson); his sister-in-law, Lettie Ann Johnson from Gainesville, GA, his sister-in-law, Mary Rentz from Columbia, SC, sister-in-law, Iris Rentz from Columbia; son-in-law, Alan Pierce from Greenville, SC; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Kimberly Diana Johnson Pierce; his brother, Lester L Johnson; his sister, Shirley Johnson Baldwin and her husband, Olin; his brother-in-law, G. Michael Rentz; his mother-in-law, Winifred Testard Guichard and her husband, Albert (Buster). Tommy loved his God, his family and his Country. He was active in his church and his community all his life. He had served as Chairman of almost every committee possible in three different churches across the country as his career took him outside of South Carolina and in West Columbia after he returned to SC in 1993. He coached Pop Warner football, and was President of PTA while Stephenie attended school and supported Marty in her community and volunteer activities. Tommy loved to cook and volunteered his expertise in the kitchen at every opportunity. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m., Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, time will be announced at a later date. The family requests that those wishing to give a memorial consider making one to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 107 Westpark Blvd #150, Columbia, SC 29210 or Tommy's church, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
JUL
6
Burial
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
