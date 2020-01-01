Thomas H. Wooden LEXINGTON Thomas Henry Wooden, 1940-2019, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec 26, 2019. He was born April 21, 1940 in Ducktown, TN, to the late Thomas E. and Mildred (Cutcher) Wooden. Upon graduation from Copper Basin High School, class of 1958, he became a United States Marine and served honorably until 1962. Tom was united in marriage to the late Judy A. Wooden on Sept 22, 1962 and worked as a foreman for Portec, Inc. in Canton, Ohio. He retired from Ohio Edison in 1996 and moved to Camden, SC in 2003. Tom was a disciplined, hard-working, proud man that will be missed dearly by family and friends. He is survived by his sons, Thomas D. (Loreen) Wooden and Michael L. Wooden; daughter, Danielle D. (Greg) Lehman; sister, Linda Wooden; and 7 grandchildren, Allie, Thomas Wade, Weston Wooden, Cris (Liz) Erdtsieck, Jon (Allie) Erdtsieck, Rachel (Billy) Stinnette, and Anna Lehman. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel on Saturday, January 4th from 11am-12pm; 609 Northwood Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Semper Fi Fund in memory of Thomas H. Wooden. www.semperfifund.org Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Jan. 1, 2020