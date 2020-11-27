Thomas Harrell

February 10, 1932 - November 17, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Thomas Herbert Harrell entered into this earthly realm on February 10, 1932 in Fairfield, South Carolina and entered in God's heavenly rest on November 17, 2020 at C.M. Tucker Nursing Facility/Stone pavilion Veterans Unit.

Thomas leaves to cherish his precious memory, his loving wife, Lavern D. Harrel; daughter, Katrina (Paul) Richard; three sons, Thomas (Deborah) Harrell, Paul R. Harrell, Bruce (Felicia) Harrell; nine grandchildren, LaWanda (Jamey) Patterson, Paul R. (Erika) Harrel, Taurean C. Harrell, Bruce A. Harrell, Jr., Darrel Blackmon and Monique Lewis; two brother-in laws, James Kennedy and Samuel Diggs; sister in-law, Teresa Diggs; fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and dear friends all of whom will miss him dearly.

A graveside inurnment service will be held Saturday, November 28, 12 noon at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204





