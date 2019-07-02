Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Heard Few. View Sign Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864)-232-6733 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM At the Home of David and Carrie Hudson 132 Rockingham Road Greenville , SC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Buncombe Street United Methodist Church (Downtown Campus) 200 Buncombe Street Greenville , SC View Map Visitation 4:30 PM Orders Parlor Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Heard Few GREENVILLE - Thomas Heard Few, 20, beloved son of Wesley Dodgen and Kimberly Evans Few, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, after an accidental fall. Thomas was a rising Junior at Clemson University studying construction science. Family and friends remember Thomas as the personification of joy, enthusiasm, and creativity. Social media overflows with tributes to Thomas's great love for his family, his friends, his community, and of course, Clemson UniversityGo Tigers! In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his brother William Evans Few, his twin brother James MacRae Few, and his sister MaryWesley Few, whom he adored. The rest of his surviving family includes grandparents Elizabeth Sikes Evans, of Augusta, Belva Beasley Few, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. J. Kendall Few, of Greer; and uncles and aunts John Cannon Few, of Greenville, Elizabeth Kendall Few and Montgomery Maguire, of Richmond, Lauren E. and Steve Spivey, of Augusta, and Donald N. and Pamela F. Evans, of Birmingham. He left first cousins, Charles Lawson Evans, Marlowe Jean Maguire, Mary Reed Few, Anna Gillespie Few, and Cannon Mims Few. Thomas also leaves behind his beautiful girlfriend Erin McDonough. Thomas was predeceased by his brother Fielder Jennings Few and his grandfather Donald N. Evans. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the home of David and Carrie Hudson, 132 Rockingham Road, Greenville, South Carolina, 29607. A memorial service will be held for Thomas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church (Downtown Campus), 200 Buncombe Street in Greenville. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, family and friends consider a memorial gift in the name Thomas Heard Few to Emmanuel's Hammer, a non-profit organization that rebuilds homes for families who have faced a disaster or other critical situation.

Thomas Heard Few GREENVILLE - Thomas Heard Few, 20, beloved son of Wesley Dodgen and Kimberly Evans Few, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, after an accidental fall. Thomas was a rising Junior at Clemson University studying construction science. Family and friends remember Thomas as the personification of joy, enthusiasm, and creativity. Social media overflows with tributes to Thomas's great love for his family, his friends, his community, and of course, Clemson UniversityGo Tigers! In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his brother William Evans Few, his twin brother James MacRae Few, and his sister MaryWesley Few, whom he adored. The rest of his surviving family includes grandparents Elizabeth Sikes Evans, of Augusta, Belva Beasley Few, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. J. Kendall Few, of Greer; and uncles and aunts John Cannon Few, of Greenville, Elizabeth Kendall Few and Montgomery Maguire, of Richmond, Lauren E. and Steve Spivey, of Augusta, and Donald N. and Pamela F. Evans, of Birmingham. He left first cousins, Charles Lawson Evans, Marlowe Jean Maguire, Mary Reed Few, Anna Gillespie Few, and Cannon Mims Few. Thomas also leaves behind his beautiful girlfriend Erin McDonough. Thomas was predeceased by his brother Fielder Jennings Few and his grandfather Donald N. Evans. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the home of David and Carrie Hudson, 132 Rockingham Road, Greenville, South Carolina, 29607. A memorial service will be held for Thomas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church (Downtown Campus), 200 Buncombe Street in Greenville. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, family and friends consider a memorial gift in the name Thomas Heard Few to Emmanuel's Hammer, a non-profit organization that rebuilds homes for families who have faced a disaster or other critical situation. https://ehammer1.org Thomas was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Boys State, and feisty competitor in all sports. Those who were lucky enough to know Thomas remember a friend who loved people at the deepest level. Thomas was constantly smiling, and never failed to make everyone around him feel at homeloved and heard. And Thomas not only loved his friends and family, but he loved doing his favorite things with them. From hunting and fishing, to building tables and his infamous wooden "boat," to attending football games at Death Valley in Clemson and so many other activities, the joy of simply being with Thomas is a blessing we will never forget. The family is honored that dozens of the young men who shared these experiences with Thomas, MacRae, and Evans over so many years will serve as honorary pallbearers at the memorial service. The spirit of "T-Few" will live with us forever. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com . Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown is assisting the family. Published in The State on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close