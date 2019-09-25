Thomas Henry Hawes LEESVILLE Thomas Henry Hawes, 72, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 26 at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Joe Woodward officiating and special speakers Rev. Alvin Shrum and Dave Greenbaum. Active pallbearers are John Lewis, Robert Lewis, Kyle Shealy, Kyle Miller, Duane Black and Mike Crapps. Mr. Hawes was born in Leesville, SC son of the late Clarence and Lois Matthews Hawes. He was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. He was an Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War and had received numerous medals for his service NDSM, SPS M-14, VSM, VCM and 1 O/S Bar. He retired from the Town of Batesburg - Leesville Water Department. Surviving are his wife, Kathy Price Hawes of Leesville; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas Hawes (Kelli) of Gilbert; brothers, William Hawes (Angela); Wilbur Hawes all of Leesville; sisters, Mary Dillon (Johnny) of Leesville; Ruth Laird (Bill) of Gilbert; grandchildren: Topher Clark and Hunter Hawes. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Mason Hawes. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to or Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019