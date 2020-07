Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas "Tommy" Johnson COLUMBIA - Correction to 7/1/2020's obituary printing for Thomas Howard Johnson (Tommy). The service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th and is open to the public. Those wishing to follow the hearse in the funeral procession should be at Thompson Funeral Home no later than 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 6th.



