Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James Hudgins. View Sign Service Information Leevy's Funeral Home 1831 Taylor St. Columbia , SC 29201 (803)-771-7799 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas James Hudgins COLUMBIA Funeral services for SGM (Retired) Thomas James Hudgins will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday beginning at 3:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. SGM (Retired) Thomas James Hudgins was born in Fort Meade, FL, on September 28, 1935, and reared in Tampa, FL. He departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019. SGM (Retired) Hudgins was educated in the public schools of Hillsborough County, Florida. He was drafted into the US Army, and served 26 years, with 2 tours in Vietnam. He attended the US Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, TX. He received his Associate of Arts degree in Business Management from Columbia Junior College, Columbia, SC. After retiring from the US Army, SGM (Retired) Hudgins made Columbia, SC, his home. He was married to Louise Bradley Hudgins for 53 years, prior to her death. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elder William B. Hudgins, Sr. and Willie Mae Riley Hudgins, his daughter, Veronica Hudgins Stephens Bolton; brothers John Hudgins, Richard Hudgins, and Clarence B. Hudgins; and a sister, Doris Hudgins Brown. SGM (Retired) Hudgins leaves to mourn: his daughter, Cynthia Loraine Hudgins (Marzettis) O'Neal, Columbia, SC; brother, Will (Mary) Hudgins, of Alabama; sisters, Betty Hudgins (George) Smith, Joyce Hudgins Primus, Carolyn Hudgins, and Edith Hudgins Johnson, all of Florida; four grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Thomas James Hudgins COLUMBIA Funeral services for SGM (Retired) Thomas James Hudgins will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday beginning at 3:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. SGM (Retired) Thomas James Hudgins was born in Fort Meade, FL, on September 28, 1935, and reared in Tampa, FL. He departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019. SGM (Retired) Hudgins was educated in the public schools of Hillsborough County, Florida. He was drafted into the US Army, and served 26 years, with 2 tours in Vietnam. He attended the US Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, TX. He received his Associate of Arts degree in Business Management from Columbia Junior College, Columbia, SC. After retiring from the US Army, SGM (Retired) Hudgins made Columbia, SC, his home. He was married to Louise Bradley Hudgins for 53 years, prior to her death. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elder William B. Hudgins, Sr. and Willie Mae Riley Hudgins, his daughter, Veronica Hudgins Stephens Bolton; brothers John Hudgins, Richard Hudgins, and Clarence B. Hudgins; and a sister, Doris Hudgins Brown. SGM (Retired) Hudgins leaves to mourn: his daughter, Cynthia Loraine Hudgins (Marzettis) O'Neal, Columbia, SC; brother, Will (Mary) Hudgins, of Alabama; sisters, Betty Hudgins (George) Smith, Joyce Hudgins Primus, Carolyn Hudgins, and Edith Hudgins Johnson, all of Florida; four grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren. Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close