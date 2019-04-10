Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jones. View Sign

Thomas M. Jones COLUMBIA - Thomas M. Jones, 71, of Columbia, joined the church triumphant on Monday, April 8, 2018. Born June 24, 1947, in Columbia, he was a son of the late George and Mattie Lee Sloan Jones. Mr. Jones was a lifelong member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. He was a US Army veteran that proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Mr. Jones retired from Dupont as an electrician with over 30 years of service. Survivors include his son, Thomas Malcolm Jones, Jr. (Laura); daughter, Tiffany Pearl Jones Phillips (Chad); two grandchildren, Thomas Malcolm Jones, III, and Miller Gail Jones; sister, Bobbi Barfield (Chuck) and his brother, Edward Jones. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Addie Mae Swindler Jones; as well as three brothers, George Jr., Vernon, and Cecil Jones. The funeral service for Mr. Jones will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, April 12th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia, SC with Rev. Connie Barnes and Rev. Faye Stevens officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Ebenezer Holiness Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 6911 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223 or to Ebenezer Holiness Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 1010 Old Sloan Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

