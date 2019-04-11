Thomas M. Kellahan, Jr. KINGSTREE - Thomas McCroy Kellahan, Jr., 97, husband of Marjorie Williamson Kellahan, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Kellahan was born March 29, 1922, in Kingstree, a son of the late Thomas McCroy and Louriene Viola Gamble Kellahan. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and received his Masters degree from Clemson. Mr. Thomas was a Navy veteran, achieving the rank of Senior Chief while in the South Pacific during WWII, at the age of 23. He operated Tom's Dairy, worked at Clemson Extension Service, was the Ag Teacher at Kingstree High School for 30 plus years, and enjoyed spending time in his woodwork shop. Mr. Thomas was a Mason and a member of Kingstree First Baptist Church where he was a member of the choir. Surviving Mr. Thomas in addition to his wife are: his daughter, Cynthia Kellahan (John Hugh) Smith, of Hamer, SC; daughter in law, Sherry Turner Kellahan, of Luling, LA; his grandchildren, Thomas Caswell Kellahan, Tasha (Cliff) Carraway, Jessica (Doug) Phillips, Kelly Smith, and Nicole Smith; his great grandchildren, Ryker, Lela, Asher, Deane, Makayla, Wyatt, and Farryn; and a sister, Evelyn Startzman, of Florida. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his first wife, Emogene Johnson Kellahan; his beloved son, Thomas McCroy Kellahan, III; and his sisters, Elizabeth Kellahan Mace, Ann Kellahan Spann, and Lillian Kellahan Head. Graveside services will be held at 11AM Friday, April 12, 2019, in Williamsburg Cemetery. Mr. Thomas's family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5PM to 7PM at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, Volunteer Veterans Program-Quilts, 1515 Heritage Lane, Florence, SC 29505. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 11, 2019