Thomas Keller Beall, Sr. COLUMBIA - Thomas Keller Beall, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 16, 1927 to the Reverend Young Allen Beall and Helen Keller Beall. Upon the death of his father in 1930, the family including his older brother Young Allen Beall, Jr. moved to Savannah, Georgia. He attended the Georgia Military Academy and entered the US Army in 1945 for basic training and advanced training in armored tanks. In 1946, he left for LeHavre, France and was assigned to the 822nd heavy tank battalion. He then went to Germany as part of a constabulary to guard high level German prisoners of war. Returning in 1947, he went to the University of Tennessee on the GI bill. In 1950, his reserve unit was called up to serve in the Korean War until 1951. He was in the Army Reserves until 1962. He married Virginia Lee Schaupp in 1948 and together they raised ten children. He was a wonderful husband and father and put all ten children through college. Sadlly, Virginia passed away in 1982. He worked as a stock broker for Merrill Lynch, Bache, Dean Witter and Morgan Stanley. He became Vice President of Dean Witter. He was an active member of the Lions Club in Charleston and a member of the Charleston Country Club. The family relocated from Charleston to Columbia in 1966. After working for 55 years, he retired. He was an avid golfer and had the opportunity to play golf with Ben Hogan. His nickname for many years was Chief White Cloud. They called him the Chief at the office because he was the oldest broker, then his hair turned white and he suddenly became Chief White Cloud. He would regularly perform a rendition of the Indian Blessing at weddings and birthdays. He was a great storyteller and entertainer and loved by all. He was special in every way and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children, Linda Mooney, Carol Beall (JD), Thomas Beall Jr., Andy Beall (Laura), Michael Beall (Tammy), Anthony Beall (Kim), Robert Beall, John Beall (Cindy). Grandchildren: Patrick Mooney (Artana), Kristina Penwarden (Anthony), Tyler Beall, Kylie Beall, Conner Beall, Carter Beall, Amanda Beall, Grace Beall, Adam Beall, Ginna Beall, Heather Barnhill (Brad), Tony Beall (Kat). Great grandchildren: Peyton, Keaton and Bryson Mooney, Sophia and Lillia Penwarden, Molly, Flynn and Nicholas Beall. He was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia Schaupp Beall and sons Timothy Beall and Gary Beall. He is also survived by his second wife, Martha Jo Beall, his sister-in-law Alyce Wise (Bill), stepdaughter Kendal Dameron (Charles) and stepdaughter Ashley Fakoury (Jack). Memorials may be made to the Southwest Reservation Aid to help bring food, water and electricity to the Native Americans. In lieu of flowers you can also contribute to a charity of your choice
