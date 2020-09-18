1/2
Thomas Keller Beall Sr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Keller Beall, Sr. COLUMBIA - Thomas Keller Beall, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 16, 1927 to the Reverend Young Allen Beall and Helen Keller Beall. Upon the death of his father in 1930, the family including his older brother Young Allen Beall, Jr. moved to Savannah, Georgia. He attended the Georgia Military Academy and entered the US Army in 1945 for basic training and advanced training in armored tanks. In 1946, he left for LeHavre, France and was assigned to the 822nd heavy tank battalion. He then went to Germany as part of a constabulary to guard high level German prisoners of war. Returning in 1947, he went to the University of Tennessee on the GI bill. In 1950, his reserve unit was called up to serve in the Korean War until 1951. He was in the Army Reserves until 1962. He married Virginia Lee Schaupp in 1948 and together they raised ten children. He was a wonderful husband and father and put all ten children through college. Sadlly, Virginia passed away in 1982. He worked as a stock broker for Merrill Lynch, Bache, Dean Witter and Morgan Stanley. He became Vice President of Dean Witter. He was an active member of the Lions Club in Charleston and a member of the Charleston Country Club. The family relocated from Charleston to Columbia in 1966. After working for 55 years, he retired. He was an avid golfer and had the opportunity to play golf with Ben Hogan. His nickname for many years was Chief White Cloud. They called him the Chief at the office because he was the oldest broker, then his hair turned white and he suddenly became Chief White Cloud. He would regularly perform a rendition of the Indian Blessing at weddings and birthdays. He was a great storyteller and entertainer and loved by all. He was special in every way and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children, Linda Mooney, Carol Beall (JD), Thomas Beall Jr., Andy Beall (Laura), Michael Beall (Tammy), Anthony Beall (Kim), Robert Beall, John Beall (Cindy). Grandchildren: Patrick Mooney (Artana), Kristina Penwarden (Anthony), Tyler Beall, Kylie Beall, Conner Beall, Carter Beall, Amanda Beall, Grace Beall, Adam Beall, Ginna Beall, Heather Barnhill (Brad), Tony Beall (Kat). Great grandchildren: Peyton, Keaton and Bryson Mooney, Sophia and Lillia Penwarden, Molly, Flynn and Nicholas Beall. He was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia Schaupp Beall and sons Timothy Beall and Gary Beall. He is also survived by his second wife, Martha Jo Beall, his sister-in-law Alyce Wise (Bill), stepdaughter Kendal Dameron (Charles) and stepdaughter Ashley Fakoury (Jack). Memorials may be made to the Southwest Reservation Aid to help bring food, water and electricity to the Native Americans. In lieu of flowers you can also contribute to a charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved