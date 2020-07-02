Thomas Kerr McBride WEST COLUMBIA - Thomas Kerr McBride of West Columbia, SC passed away June 30, 2020. Born May 1, 1958 in Hickory NC, he was the son of the late Kerr and Memory (Johnson) McBride. Tommy is survived by his daughter Courtney McBride Martin (Brett) of Cayce, S.C.; son Michael McBride (Sarah) of Charlotte N.C.; sister Leigh McBride of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren Carter, Kennedi, and Owen Martin of Cayce, S.C.; dear friend Lynn Cumbie of Greenville, S.C.; and his American bulldog Hampton. Tommy found great satisfaction in the pursuit of several interests and hobbies. Whether it was painting or restoring, he used his passion for working with his hands throughout his career. Tommy had an eclectic, wide-ranging taste in music and could often be found chatting at his favorite local record shop, Papa Jazz. In addition, Tommy was an avid hiker and cycling enthusiast who loved the outdoors but hated Columbia's notoriously hot summers. He was always willing to help a friend or animal in need and will be remembered for his kind and genuine spirit. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn on July 4, 2020 and from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on July 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM with Pastor David Pfeiffer officiating. Interment will be at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem N.C. The family asks those who are comfortable in doing so to follow the state's recommendations of wearing a mask. Donations in Tommy's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Pawmetto Lifeline, or a charity of your choice
