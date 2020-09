Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas L. Briggman GASTON - The graveside service for Mr. Thomas L. Briggman, 58, of Gaston will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Prodigal AME Church Cemetery in Swansea. Mr. Briggman passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit the residence and call the funeral home.



