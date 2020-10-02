Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas L. Harrison

October 15, 1927 - September 24, 2020

WINNSBORO, South Carolina - Mr. Thomas L. Harrison of 148 Kodiak Dr. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. He is survived by five sons, Thomas Jr., Jeffery, Vincent, Cordiro, Thoshon Harrison, two daughters, Laura Harrison, Mickee Todd and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 12 noon (11am viewing) Sat. Oct. 2, 2020 @ White Oak Baptist Church # 1. No visitation or viewing Fri. Oct 2, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store