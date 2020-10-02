1/
Thomas L. Harrison
1927 - 2020
Thomas L. Harrison
October 15, 1927 - September 24, 2020
WINNSBORO, South Carolina - Mr. Thomas L. Harrison of 148 Kodiak Dr. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. He is survived by five sons, Thomas Jr., Jeffery, Vincent, Cordiro, Thoshon Harrison, two daughters, Laura Harrison, Mickee Todd and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 12 noon (11am viewing) Sat. Oct. 2, 2020 @ White Oak Baptist Church # 1. No visitation or viewing Fri. Oct 2, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel.


Published in The State on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
11:00 AM
White Oak Baptist Church
OCT
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
White Oak Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
October 1, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Rust
