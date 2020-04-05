Thomas "Tom" Lee Crawford COLUMBIA - On Monday, March 30, 2020, Thomas "Tom" Lee Crawford, loving husband and father of two children, passed away in Columbia, SC at the age of 69. Tom was born on March 4, 1951 in Montgomery, AL to Dr. Alvin S. Crawford and Frances Lee Walker Crawford. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee in 1974, and he worked in IT Project Management for the entirety of his career. On June 30, 1973, he married Susan Christine Feathers. They raised one daughter, Rebecca Walton, and one son, Thomas Lee. Tom grew up in Bristol, TN and maintained an affinity for the mountains his whole life, particularly the Blue Ridge Mountains of Eastern Tennessee. He was also an avid music lover and an enthusiast of all things University of Tennessee. Tom was known for his memorable laughter, warm smile and unconditional love for his family. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Al. He is survived by his mother, Frances, his wife, Chris, his two children, Walton (Brandon Hoover) and Thomas (Catherine Crawford), his grandson, Christopher Boden Hoover, his brothers Jeff Crawford (Lucy Crawford), and Randy Crawford (Rebekah Crawford), several nieces, a nephew, as well as his sister-in-law, Rebecca Feathers Turck. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the future at an undetermined date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020