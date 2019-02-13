Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Pierce Little COLUMBIA Thomas Pierce Little was born May 29th, 1985 in Stuart, Florida to Nancy Pierce Little and Thomas Lee Little, III. Thomas Little passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 7th, 2019 in Pontiac, SC. Thomas Little was married to Kristen Little and they raised three daughters together: Lyra, 9; Reese, 5; and Penny, 4. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Pierce Little of Columbia; and his father, Thomas Lee Little, III of Columbia. He is also survived by his stepmother, Patricia Dianne Little; his grandmother, Sylvia Campbell Little of Camden; his siblings, John "Jack" Henry Dunn, III of Charleston, and Martha "Marty" Ann Dunn of Columbia; his father-in-law, Vincent Gary Kolmansberger; sister-in-law, Robin Kolmansberger, her fianc‚, Eric Galry and their three children, Cameron Kolmansberger, Cameron Galry and Makennah Galry; his sister-in-law, Lisa Kerr Dunn; and nephew, Zack Kerr-Dunn; his aunts and uncles, Summer Pierce Burrows of Irmo, Teresa & George Little of Camden, and Risa & Larry Hudson of Columbia. He attended public schools in Richland District One and received his GED in 2017. Thomas Little was a devoted husband and father. All those left to cherish his love and memory, including friend, Lauren Case and adopted niece, Bailey Case will dearly miss him. Bailey Case affectionately named him "Uncle Pickle." Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17th from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Ale House, 900 Main Street, Columbia SC 29201. Condolences for Thomas Little can be sent to the Thomas Little Memorial Fund:

https://www.gofundme.com/thomas-little-memorial-fund Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

