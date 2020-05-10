Thomas "Buddy" Marion Wise, Jr. COLUMBIA - Thomas "Buddy" Marion Wise, Jr., 92, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will take place in Elmwood Cemetery. There will be a livestream of the service at 12:55 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 on Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel's Facebook page. Born in Holly Hill, S.C. on September 30, 1927, Thomas was a son of the late Thomas Marion Wise, Sr. and Lula Brice Wise. Buddy served in World War II and the U.S. Army Reserved for 32 years. He retired from the U.S. Post Office and a member of Main Street Methodist Church since 1947. Surviving are his daughters, Carol Eden (Eddie) of Columbia, Suzanne Wise of Columbia and Margaret Wise of Irving, TX; and his dog, Major. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Hilda Ruth Wise. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.