Thomas A. Mathews ELGIN - Thomas A. Mathews, 51, passed away on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019, from total heartbreak due to a severe case of Dallas Cowboys Fan Syndrome. Thomas was born July 6, 1967, in Washington and traveled around the world throughout his childhood while his father served this great country. He settled down in South Carolina where he worked as a Corrections Officer at multiple prisons around the state of South Carolina. He worked part-time as a bartender while competing in local billiard leagues and enjoyed the misery his Dallas Cowboys brought him on Sundays. He is survived by his mother and father, Marguerite Baker and Dave Mathews; sons; David, Brandon and Brice Mathews; daughter, Laura Turner; brother, Joseph (Dawn) Baker and sister, Helen Sprigg; grandchildren; Kinsley Turner and Lillian Mathews; nieces and nephews; Alicia Baker, Samantha Sprigg, Maria Ramirez, Michaela Ramirez, Travis Ramirez; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his step-father Alexander Baker A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday March 24, 2019 at Kornegay & Moseley, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road. If you are planning on coming by the visitation on Sunday, please do not wear black (exceptions will be made for any Raider fans out there). We want jerseys, ball caps, sports apparel, bright colors or SCDOC uniforms. We want to celebrate the numerous stories we have heard the last few days, we want to fill the room with those same jokes and that same laughter. in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia at

4645 Hardscrabble Road

Columbia , SC 29229

