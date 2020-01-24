Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Mauldin Brown. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Send Flowers Obituary



Thomas Mauldin Brown KINGSTREE - Thomas Mauldin Brown, 84, widower of Azalee Dukes Brown, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Brown was born February 27, 1935, in Kingstree, SC, a son of the late Willie E. and Mabel McCutchen Brown. Mauldin was a true sportsman who loved the outdoors and everything in nature. He was an active farmer for over 50 years and was still on his tractor 2 months ago. His love of farming was infectious! He also loved his time working at the two plantations in later years. He found it a very rewarding experience and made great lifetime friends. He loved his family and delighted in sharing special times such as vacations with his family. His love for horses began when he was a child and he passed that love on to his children and grandchildren. Papa had many, many dear friends, some of which checked on him daily like Allen Foster and Dr. Ray Dominici, Sr.. When he was your friend you knew you were blessed. While we will miss him greatly, we rejoice in his full life and that he is dancing with Moma in Heaven now. A special thank you to his granddaughter Carla for such good care these last couple of months and to Amedisys Hospice nurses, Sonya and Winona for your excellent care. Surviving Mr. Brown are: his children, Thomas M. Brown, Jr., of Kingstree, Eunice B. (Steve) Beard, of Columbia, Mary Alice Brown, of Mt. Pleasant, and Michael D. (Abigail) Brown, of Cordesville; 11 grandchildren, Thomas M. (Angie) Brown, III, Carla B. (Robbie) Smith, Christopher D. (Mandy) Brown, Nicole Beard, Rachel Beard, Stephanie B. (Jamie) Tindle, Jennifer Knight, Katie Knight, Jillian Leigh (Josh) Long, Michael David (Cassidy) Brown, Jr., and William Samuel (Kayli) Brown; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife Azalee, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by four sisters, Thelma Haddock, Dorothy McCullough, Helen Foxworth, and Madeline McElveen, and three brothers, Edwin Brown, Alton Brown, and Bobby Brown. Funeral services celebrating Mr. Mauldin's life will be 2 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Williamsburg Funeral Home, with burial in Kingstree Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM before the service and following the service at Brown's Barbecue. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Kingstree First Baptist Church, 400 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

