Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas McCaskill. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Mac" McCaskill LUGOFF - Thomas "Mac" McCaskill, Jr., 91, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Elliott, SC, and was the first-born son of the late Thomas McCaskill, Sr. and Emmie Walters McCaskill. He was married to the late Marian Dennis McCaskill for 68 years. He graduated from Bishopville High School and went on to serve 11 years in the National Guard where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He was employed by E. I. DuPont as a Technical Assistant and retired after 35 years of service. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy in life. Mac was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with family, friends, and co-workers. He organized and managed a dove hunting club for many years working with local farmers, and was an avid gardener himself. He was also an excellent marksman and was also skilled in the maintenance and repair of guns. Lake Wateree was his favorite place to relax, and he and his family enjoyed more than 60 years at his cabin celebrating many extended family gatherings "at the river." Mac lived life to the fullest, never met a stranger, and was happiest when making others happy. Music made him happy, and he and Marian enjoyed dancing together for most of their lives. He is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl Schwartz (Billy), Connie Frith (Bill), Carol Johnson (Craig), sister Eva Jean Kelley (the late Ronald), and brother Jimmy McCaskill (Betty). His life was blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas McCaskill, III. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 o'clock, Monday, December 23 at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Carolina Wildlife Care, Inc. at 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 or Karesh Long Term Care and Rehab at 1315 Roberts Street, Camden, SC 29020. Sign the online register at

Thomas "Mac" McCaskill LUGOFF - Thomas "Mac" McCaskill, Jr., 91, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Elliott, SC, and was the first-born son of the late Thomas McCaskill, Sr. and Emmie Walters McCaskill. He was married to the late Marian Dennis McCaskill for 68 years. He graduated from Bishopville High School and went on to serve 11 years in the National Guard where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He was employed by E. I. DuPont as a Technical Assistant and retired after 35 years of service. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy in life. Mac was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with family, friends, and co-workers. He organized and managed a dove hunting club for many years working with local farmers, and was an avid gardener himself. He was also an excellent marksman and was also skilled in the maintenance and repair of guns. Lake Wateree was his favorite place to relax, and he and his family enjoyed more than 60 years at his cabin celebrating many extended family gatherings "at the river." Mac lived life to the fullest, never met a stranger, and was happiest when making others happy. Music made him happy, and he and Marian enjoyed dancing together for most of their lives. He is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl Schwartz (Billy), Connie Frith (Bill), Carol Johnson (Craig), sister Eva Jean Kelley (the late Ronald), and brother Jimmy McCaskill (Betty). His life was blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas McCaskill, III. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 o'clock, Monday, December 23 at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Carolina Wildlife Care, Inc. at 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 or Karesh Long Term Care and Rehab at 1315 Roberts Street, Camden, SC 29020. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close