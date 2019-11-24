Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Mitchell Osmer Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Mitchell Osmer, Sr. KINGSTREE, SC - Thomas Mitchell "Tom" Osmer, Sr., 80, husband of Bobby Jean Carsten Osmer passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019,athis home. Mr. Osmerwas born on March 21, 1939, in Kingstree, SC, to Mitchell Moses Osmer and Eunice Osmer Hanna. He graduated from Kingstree High School, received a football scholarship to Clemson University and graduatedfirst in his class with a degreein Electrical Engineering before receiving his Masters Degree fromMassachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). OnJuly 21, 1963, he married Bobby Jean Carsten of Cades and they reared four children.He served his country in Vietnam and again at NASA where he supported the Apollo XI July 20, 1969, mission to the moonby calculatingthe fuelrequired to land the lunar odule.Mr. Osmerhad a deep love for God,his family, the endeavor into space, engineering, a good laugh, and the Clemson Tigers. His passion for Godled him to serve in prison ministry and as an elder and eventually pastor of New Testament Church in Lexington, SC.He brought many to the knowledge and love of Jesus Christ which he would consider his greatest reason for living. He was known to reach out to anyone that looked like they needed more from life and share God's immeasurable love for them. He was never too busy to stop and pray for someone, tell a Frank Howard football story or belt out the Tiger Rag with zeal. Mr. Osmer was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobby Jean Carsten Osmer; their four children as follows: Thomas Mitchell (Sherri) Osmer, Jr., of Lexington, SC; Jennifer Jean (Roy) Clark of Charlotte, NC; Robert Samuel (Gina) Osmer of Charlotte, NC; and Cynthia Osmer (Bryan) Spear of Singapore.Also, he is survived by hisseven grandchildren as follows: Emilee, Rachel, Hannah, Thomas, Caden, Carsten, and an expected grandson in December; and his sister, Mary Ann Osmer (Bob) Andersen of San Bruno, California. Mr. Osmer has laid down his earthly body and has been raised in glory, present with his Lord and Savior. For this blessing we can say, "Hallelujah, Go Tiger!" John 11:25-26 Jesus said ..., "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." A small family memorial service was held in his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019.A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on January 4, 2019, at 12:00pm at the family cemetery in Cades, SC. Memorial donations can be made to Richard Roberts ministry at

Thomas Mitchell Osmer, Sr. KINGSTREE, SC - Thomas Mitchell "Tom" Osmer, Sr., 80, husband of Bobby Jean Carsten Osmer passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019,athis home. Mr. Osmerwas born on March 21, 1939, in Kingstree, SC, to Mitchell Moses Osmer and Eunice Osmer Hanna. He graduated from Kingstree High School, received a football scholarship to Clemson University and graduatedfirst in his class with a degreein Electrical Engineering before receiving his Masters Degree fromMassachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). OnJuly 21, 1963, he married Bobby Jean Carsten of Cades and they reared four children.He served his country in Vietnam and again at NASA where he supported the Apollo XI July 20, 1969, mission to the moonby calculatingthe fuelrequired to land the lunar odule.Mr. Osmerhad a deep love for God,his family, the endeavor into space, engineering, a good laugh, and the Clemson Tigers. His passion for Godled him to serve in prison ministry and as an elder and eventually pastor of New Testament Church in Lexington, SC.He brought many to the knowledge and love of Jesus Christ which he would consider his greatest reason for living. He was known to reach out to anyone that looked like they needed more from life and share God's immeasurable love for them. He was never too busy to stop and pray for someone, tell a Frank Howard football story or belt out the Tiger Rag with zeal. Mr. Osmer was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobby Jean Carsten Osmer; their four children as follows: Thomas Mitchell (Sherri) Osmer, Jr., of Lexington, SC; Jennifer Jean (Roy) Clark of Charlotte, NC; Robert Samuel (Gina) Osmer of Charlotte, NC; and Cynthia Osmer (Bryan) Spear of Singapore.Also, he is survived by hisseven grandchildren as follows: Emilee, Rachel, Hannah, Thomas, Caden, Carsten, and an expected grandson in December; and his sister, Mary Ann Osmer (Bob) Andersen of San Bruno, California. Mr. Osmer has laid down his earthly body and has been raised in glory, present with his Lord and Savior. For this blessing we can say, "Hallelujah, Go Tiger!" John 11:25-26 Jesus said ..., "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." A small family memorial service was held in his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019.A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on January 4, 2019, at 12:00pm at the family cemetery in Cades, SC. Memorial donations can be made to Richard Roberts ministry at Oralroberts.com or to at MichaelJFox.org to help find a cure for Parkinson's and related diseases. Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.