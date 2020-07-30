1/1
Thomas Mosteller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Arthur Mosteller WEST COLUMBIA - Thomas Arthur Mosteller, affectionately known as "Mr. Tom" or "Tommy", passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Greenville, SC, on August 2, 1928 to the late Claude Wilburn Mosteller and Lucy Lee Smith. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Corine, in 2014. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Doris, Lillian, Shirley, Charles, Dewey, Claude, Ralph, and Wade. Surviving are sons Dwayne (Jean) Mosteller, Jerry (Cathy) Mosteller, Gene (Connie) Mosteller, and daughter Ann (Mike) Rish. Mr. and Mrs. Mosteller had 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Martha Whetstone and her staff for their compassionate caregiving over the years and to neighbors Jack, Lilly, and Jackson Sox for their constant help and support. A Private Graveside service will be held at Southland Memorial Gardens. The Mosteller family would like to thank you for the outpouring of love that you have shown to them during this difficult time. Your calls, cards, visits and many kind gestures have been a special blessing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved