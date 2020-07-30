Thomas Mosteller

Thomas Arthur Mosteller WEST COLUMBIA - Thomas Arthur Mosteller, affectionately known as "Mr. Tom" or "Tommy", passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Greenville, SC, on August 2, 1928 to the late Claude Wilburn Mosteller and Lucy Lee Smith. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Corine, in 2014. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Doris, Lillian, Shirley, Charles, Dewey, Claude, Ralph, and Wade. Surviving are sons Dwayne (Jean) Mosteller, Jerry (Cathy) Mosteller, Gene (Connie) Mosteller, and daughter Ann (Mike) Rish. Mr. and Mrs. Mosteller had 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Martha Whetstone and her staff for their compassionate caregiving over the years and to neighbors Jack, Lilly, and Jackson Sox for their constant help and support. A Private Graveside service will be held at Southland Memorial Gardens. The Mosteller family would like to thank you for the outpouring of love that you have shown to them during this difficult time. Your calls, cards, visits and many kind gestures have been a special blessing.



