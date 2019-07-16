Thomas Murphy McCracken, Jr. COLUMBIA A graveside service for Thomas Murphy McCracken, Jr., 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hopkins Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. McCracken passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Hopkins on February 7, 1933, he was a son of the late Thomas Murphy McCracken, Sr. and Eolia Mustard McCracken. Thomas was a graduate of Lower Richland High School and a retired firefighter from the South Carolina Forestry Commission. He was a lifetime farmer, working on his family farm and had the best tomatoes in Hopkins. He was also an avid gardener and grew many plants in his green houses. Surviving are his brother, Robert Carol McCracken (Vickie) of Hopkins; nieces and nephews, Robin McCracken, Robert D. McCracken, L. Benjamin McCracken, R. Carol McCracken, and Meredith Kammerer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, William Branham. Memorials may be made to King Daughters and Sons, c/o Emily Derrick, 6508 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 16, 2019