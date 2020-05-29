Thomas Ollie Steinwall ELGIN Services for Thomas Ollie Steinwall, 73, are private. Thomas passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Mineola, N.Y, he was the son of the late Claire Dixon. Surviving is his son, Jason Steinwall (Bridgette); grandchildren, Maneria Browne, Joseph and Justice Steinwall, Chandler Moyer, Jada and Nova Steinwall, and Amber Threatt; great-grandchildren, Tyleighcia and Michael Lee, Takaria Lee, Naani Pearson, Jaxson Steinwall, Greyen Jones, Madelyn and Bryce Lee; and former spouse, Lorraine White. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 29, 2020.