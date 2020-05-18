Thomas Panyard
Thomas Alan Panyard WEST COLUMBIA -Thomas Alan Panyard, 82, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Thomas was born February 26, 1938 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Alfred Francis and LaVel Catherine Blust Panyard. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, shagging, and playing golf with his wife. Survivors include his wife, Mary Nell Swancey Panyard; children, Rebecca Ewing (Greg), Laura Clark (Scott), Thomas Alan Panyard, Jr. (Elizabeth), Timothy Panyard (Alicia), Shelly Koenig (Tom), Patricia Sprague (John); stepsons, Randy Pender (Chuck), Wayne Pender (Marlene), and Michael Pender; 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-532-4411

Published in The State on May 18, 2020.
